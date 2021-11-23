Nashville School Bus Involved In Second Deadly Crash Within A Week

For the second time within the last week, a Metro Nashville Public Schools bus was involved in a deadly crash with another vehicle.

A school bus was on its way to Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary to pick up students Monday (November 22) afternoon when it was involved in a three-vehicle crash in East Nashville that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Emmanuel Edmondson. The driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the incident, per FOX 17.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, the crash occurred when the driver of a Nissan Rogue attempted to turn left onto Dickerson Pike from Lemuel Road and collided with Edmondson's vehicle as he drove southbound. The collision sent Edmondson's car careening in front of the school bus, which was in the center lane of Dickerson Pike preparing to turn onto Lemuel Road.

Both drivers of the Nissan and the school bus were taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, but Edmondson died on the scene.

MNPD believes that Edmondson's speed at the time of the crash coupled with the SUV driver failing to yield the right of way were factors that contributed to the collision.