Pete Davidson Spotted With Hickey On Neck During Kim Kardashian Date

By Hayden Brooks

November 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson has been left a love mark — on his neck, to be exact.

As per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, were recently spotted getting dinner together and it seems as if the Saturday Night Live star had a hickey on the left side of his neck below his ear. The new couple took to Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, California for a dinner date on Sunday (November 21), where they arrived together in his Lamborghini SUV and entered a private room of the restaurant. Afterward, the pair was spotted hand-in-hand leaving the restaurant, before the comedian opened the car door for the media titan.

"She’s acting like a teenager," a source previously told Page Six of Kim’s new fling with Davidson "She's constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy."

Just last week, Page Six received word that the two are officially dating. In fact, they've already spent one milestone event together. Fans saw Kardashian celebrate Davidson’s 28th birthday, alongside Flavor Flav, at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. The unlikely group took the opportunity to snap a shot, while the couple rocked Skims pajamas.

