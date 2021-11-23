Second Arrest Made In Kidnapping Case Of 3-Year-Old Tennessee Boy

Police have made another arrest in connection to the case of a kidnapped boy from Tennessee.

On Monday (November 22) afternoon, Gallatin Police took 37-year-old Marisa Henson, of Wilson County, into custody in connection to the kidnapping of 3-year-old Noah Clare and the ensuing multi-state search for the missing boy, WKRN reports. Noah was found safe on Thursday (November 18) in San Clemente, California, along with his cousin Amber, who was missing out of Kentucky.

Henson is the second arrest in the case, after Jacob Clare, Noah's father, was taken into custody in California last week. When asked to describe their relationship, police said Henson was Clare's "spiritual advisor," the news outlet reports. Clare is facing several charges in multiple states, including kidnapping and seven charges surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor.