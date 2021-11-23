Second Arrest Made In Kidnapping Case Of 3-Year-Old Tennessee Boy
By Sarah Tate
November 23, 2021
Police have made another arrest in connection to the case of a kidnapped boy from Tennessee.
On Monday (November 22) afternoon, Gallatin Police took 37-year-old Marisa Henson, of Wilson County, into custody in connection to the kidnapping of 3-year-old Noah Clare and the ensuing multi-state search for the missing boy, WKRN reports. Noah was found safe on Thursday (November 18) in San Clemente, California, along with his cousin Amber, who was missing out of Kentucky.
Henson is the second arrest in the case, after Jacob Clare, Noah's father, was taken into custody in California last week. When asked to describe their relationship, police said Henson was Clare's "spiritual advisor," the news outlet reports. Clare is facing several charges in multiple states, including kidnapping and seven charges surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor.
JUST IN: We’ve just received the booking photograph of Jacob Clare, who remains in custody in California— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 19, 2021
He faces kidnapping charges in connection to this week’s #TNAMBERAlert for Noah Clare and the additional search for Amber Clare, who was missing from Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/LwMYzyWbe9
According to an affidavit, Henson met up with Clare at Opry Mills Mall in October where he told her he was planning to run way with a young family member and take his 3-year-old son so the boy's mother could no longer see him. Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley said Henson helped Clare get the vehicle he used to later drive to California with the missing children and helped pack the care with clothing and camping gear.
Henson is also accused of helping Clare find the fastest route to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he picked up his 16-year-old niece Amber Clare. According to the news outlet, Henson admitted her involvement in the case and insisted she "was very sorry."
Clare is being held without bail in California, and it is unclear whether he will be prosecuted in California first before returning to Tennessee to face the kidnapping charge.
Henson is charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony in Tennessee and is being held at Sumner County Jail on a $125,000 bond.