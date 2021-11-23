Taylor Swift's Reaction To 'All Too Well' Topping The Charts Is Hilarious

As Swift mentioned in her caption, the 10-minute, 13 second-long 'All Too Well' is now officially the longest No. 1 hit of all time, beating out Don McLean’s slightly shorter 'American Pie,' which held the title for almost fifty years. Not only that, but the re-recorded and expanded version of her 2012 song is Swift's eighth Hot 100 No. 1.

“FERAL SCREECH,” Swift tweeted after hearing the news. “I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten-minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.”

This new version of 'All Too Well' is featured on Swift's second 'Taylor's Version' project, Red. She released Red (Taylor's Version) earlier this month to much fanfare. She released an accompanying short film for 'All Too Well,' as well as performed the lengthy track on Saturday Night Live.

Swift has been hard at work re-recording her first six studio albums in order to own all of her masters for her music. With the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) this year, iHeartMedia Radio stations across the country will be able to hear only those versions as they are released. iHeartRadio will replace all of Taylor's previous albums with Taylor's Version as Taylor releases each project, and will play only Taylor's Version of her songs on the air.

"Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions. Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear Taylor’s Version of each track. We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from Taylor herself."