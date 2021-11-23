This Is The Most Charming Roadside Diner In Michigan

Unlike a lot of chain restaurants, diner's have this sort of charm and ambiance that people love. They are usually small, family-owned, and have a sense of community to them.

Trying to find diners in your area can be difficult; luckily, LoveFood recently released a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state.

"Few things encapsulate U.S. culture so neatly as the classic roadside diner, and the best of these joints are so much more than just places to refuel. From roadside restaurants with unique and colourful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

So, what is Michigan's most charming roadside diner?

Fleetwood Diner in Ann Arbor.

Here is what the report has to say about Fleetwood Diner:

"With locations in Ann Arbor and Lansing,Fleetwood Diner has become an institution. People come for filling breakfasts like the signature dish,the hippie hash: hash browns tossed with veggies and feta. It’s the retro vibes and quirky décor that really wins over customers, though. The tiny, trailer-style diner's internal walls are plastered floor-to-ceiling in stickers."

