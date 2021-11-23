This Is The Most Charming Roadside Diner In Minnesota

Unlike a lot of chain restaurants, diner's have this sort of charm and ambiance that people love. They are usually small, family-owned, and have a sense of community to them.

Trying to find diners in your area can be difficult; luckily, LoveFood recently released a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state.

"Few things encapsulate U.S. culture so neatly as the classic roadside diner, and the best of these joints are so much more than just places to refuel. From roadside restaurants with unique and colourful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

So, what is Minnesota's most charming roadside diner?

Al's Breakfast in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report has to say about Al's Breakfast:

"Even the location of Al's Breakfast, in Minneapolis' Dinkytown neighbourhood, is adorable. The diner itself claims to be the narrowest in Minneapolis with a width of just 10 feet (3m) – so skinny it's a wonder there's enough space for the huge breakfasts that have been served up here since 1950. It’s a legend in the city thanks to its fun, old-school atmosphere and warm, friendly service."

