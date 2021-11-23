This Is The Most Charming Roadside Diner In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 23, 2021

Bar at an American Style Diner
Photo: Getty Images

Unlike a lot of chain restaurants, diner's have this sort of charm and ambiance that people love. They are usually small, family-owned, and have a sense of community to them.

Trying to find diners in your area can be difficult; luckily, LoveFood recently released a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state.

"Few things encapsulate U.S. culture so neatly as the classic roadside diner, and the best of these joints are so much more than just places to refuel. From roadside restaurants with unique and colourful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

So, what is Wisconsin's most charming roadside diner?

Monty's Blue Plate Diner in Madison.

Here is what the report has to say about Monty's Blue Plate Diner:

"Blue is most certainly the colour at Monty's Blue Plate Diner, which regularly winslocal awards for its fantastic breakfasts. The wonderful selection of delicious vegetarian dishes is also worth taking a detour for, with choices like the tofu scramble and vegan banana and walnut pancakes marking a refreshing – and delicious – departure from standard diner fodder. Although the décor still has a classic 1950s feel. People also love that pies, cakes, cupcakes and cookies are made daily from scratch."

