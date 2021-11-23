This Kentucky Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State
By Sarah Tate
November 23, 2021
No road trip is complete without a stop at a diner. It's hard to beat a cheeseburger charred on a griddle or an old fashioned breakfast scramble cooked in grease from that morning's bacon.
Love Food recently compiled a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state, including one nostalgic restaurant in Kentucky.
"From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful decor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we've rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."
So which roadside diner was named the best one in Kentucky?
Rick's White Light Diner in Frankfort
Rick's White Light Diner in Frankfort offers friendly service with its delicious Southern and Cajun-inspired menu, and boasts both a unique exterior and eclectic decor along the walls inside. It's even been featured on the Food Network hit series Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. Here's what Love Food had to say about the best roadside diner in Kentucky:
"The attitude in this small Cajun-style diner is 'if it goes on the wall, it never comes down' and that definitely shows in the mixture of license plates and Mardi Gras beads adorning pretty much every inch of the walls. The exterior of the 1943 building is unusual too, with white porcelain tiles used due to the wartime rationing of steel. Rick's famous crawfish pie is a breakfast [favorite], while the owner and friendly servers are a huge part of the diner's charm."
