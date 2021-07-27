This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Kentucky
By Anna Gallegos
July 27, 2021
Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger.
If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the local flavor.
That's why Food & Wine magazine recently compiled as list of the best burgers in every state. This list isn't for people who decide where to eat based on how Instagram friendly the food is. For Food & Wine, it's all about the "old-school institutions" that make the best tasting burger.
So what's the best place to get a burger in Kentucky?
It's Laha's Red Castle in Hodgenville.
Have a Nice Day! #lahasredcastle #since1934 #hodgenville #bestinkentucky #lahas https://www.Instagram.com/lahas_red_castle/Posted by Laha's Red Castle on Monday, May 3, 2021
Here's what the magazine said about the vintage restaurant:
A vintage Vulcan Hart grill from the 1950s is the focal point at Laha's Red Castle in the small town of Hodgenville, less than an hour south of Louisville, a drive connoisseurs will make at least once, sometimes twice, and then very likely over and over again. Opened in 1934 and passed down in the Laha (say "lay-hay") family ever since, the burgers here are small but mighty, and mighty affordable. Fresh ground beef gets pressed down on the flat top, then a mess of raw onions goes on top of that. The pot of chili often sitting on the grill right next to your burgers isn't just there for its health. Ask for some. That, plus a little mustard, and you've got the best thing coming out of Hodgenville since 1809, which is when President Lincoln was born.
See the full list of the best burgers here.