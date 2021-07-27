This Vintage Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Kentucky

Few things are as American as a good ole fashion hamburger.

If you drive around any town in the country, you'll probably find a dozen fast food joints that'll serve you up a burger in a matter of minutes. However, the best places the get a burger are the locally owned restaurants where you can truly taste the local flavor.

That's why Food & Wine magazine recently compiled as list of the best burgers in every state. This list isn't for people who decide where to eat based on how Instagram friendly the food is. For Food & Wine, it's all about the "old-school institutions" that make the best tasting burger.

So what's the best place to get a burger in Kentucky?

It's Laha's Red Castle in Hodgenville.