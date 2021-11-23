Black Friday is upon us, but bands aren't making fans wait to access good deals on merch in their webstores. We did some scouting and found 10 rock groups that are putting their gear on sale during the holidays. Check out the list below to see if your favorite band is having a Black Friday sale. (If you're curious about deals on vinyl, check out the best rock releases coming out for Record Store Day's Black Friday drop here.)

blink-182

blink-182's doing a massive webstore sale with items like t-shirts, crew socks, hoodies and keychains discounted up to 60% off. Shope their store here.