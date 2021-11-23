Time To Stock Up On Merch: These Rock Bands Are Having Black Friday Sales
By Katrina Nattress
November 24, 2021
Black Friday is upon us, but bands aren't making fans wait to access good deals on merch in their webstores. We did some scouting and found 10 rock groups that are putting their gear on sale during the holidays. Check out the list below to see if your favorite band is having a Black Friday sale. (If you're curious about deals on vinyl, check out the best rock releases coming out for Record Store Day's Black Friday drop here.)
blink-182
blink-182's doing a massive webstore sale with items like t-shirts, crew socks, hoodies and keychains discounted up to 60% off. Shope their store here.
Fall Out Boy
Select items in Fall Out Boy's webstore are 25% off until November 30. Shop their store here.
from under the mistletoe... 25% off select items happening now til november 30th on https://t.co/0bjjwjUqWG pic.twitter.com/aplH5VXo94— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) November 19, 2021
Don't fret, Santa... we've got it covered ⚡🎅🏼 10% off storewide + 20% off select items now in the webstore https://t.co/cysUgGC60D pic.twitter.com/pWoWDTLhvz— Green Day (@GreenDay) November 23, 2021
Ringing in the holiday season with 25% off select items now through 11/30 on https://t.co/7LaRP9HTTb— weezer (@Weezer) November 20, 2021
Starting now we're also doing the 12 days of Weezer - keep an eye on our IG stories for the daily deals 👀 pic.twitter.com/aOx6UZcpVD
Linkin Park
Linkin Park's giving fans a 20% discount storewide from now until November 29. Shop their store here.
Black Friday Sale starts now with 20% off storewide. Shop at https://t.co/fDDH4WV87X pic.twitter.com/P3JAD0KJfy— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) November 22, 2021
Stone Temple Pilots
Select items in Stone Temple Pilots' webstore are 20% off, but be warned this sale ends on Thanksgiving (November 25). Shop their store here.
Walk The Moon
Walk The Moon are having a bunch of different sales in their webstore. New items are 10% off, winter items are 20% off, and "last chance" items are a whopping 50% off. What's even better is the sale goes on a bit longer than others, ending on December 3. Shop their store here.
Black Friday Sale is happening over at the online store. new stuff old stuff tour stuff - it’s all discounted now till 12/3. go check it out! https://t.co/qobY0WHjXO pic.twitter.com/v8u1e7E1iH— WALK THE MOON (@WALKTHEMOONband) November 22, 2021
BLACK F̵R̵I̵D̵A̵Y̵ FRANCIS SALE— PIXIES (@PIXIES) November 19, 2021
30% off the entire store at: https://t.co/UctPuy9m1R pic.twitter.com/T2NRtUwOhg