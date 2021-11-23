Time To Stock Up On Merch: These Rock Bands Are Having Black Friday Sales

By Katrina Nattress

November 24, 2021

Black Friday is upon us, but bands aren't making fans wait to access good deals on merch in their webstores. We did some scouting and found 10 rock groups that are putting their gear on sale during the holidays. Check out the list below to see if your favorite band is having a Black Friday sale. (If you're curious about deals on vinyl, check out the best rock releases coming out for Record Store Day's Black Friday drop here.)

blink-182

blink-182's doing a massive webstore sale with items like t-shirts, crew socks, hoodies and keychains discounted up to 60% off. Shope their store here.

Fall Out Boy

Select items in Fall Out Boy's webstore are 25% off until November 30. Shop their store here.

Green Day

Everything in Green Day's webstore is currently 10% off with select items discounted by 20%. Shop their store here.

Weezer

Weezer fans can take 25% off select items in the band's webstore from now until November 30. They're also doing daily merch deals, which are revealed on their Instagram story each day. Shop their store here.

Linkin Park

Linkin Park's giving fans a 20% discount storewide from now until November 29. Shop their store here.

Stone Temple Pilots

Select items in Stone Temple Pilots' webstore are 20% off, but be warned this sale ends on Thanksgiving (November 25). Shop their store here.

Walk The Moon

Walk The Moon are having a bunch of different sales in their webstore. New items are 10% off, winter items are 20% off, and "last chance" items are a whopping 50% off. What's even better is the sale goes on a bit longer than others, ending on December 3. Shop their store here.

Bush

Select items in Bush's webstore are now 20% off. The band also released limited edition merch from its tour archives. The sale ends on Thanksgiving (November 25). Shop their store here.

311

311 launched a sale that includes "new holiday goods, recent tour goods and prices discounted storewide! Holiday cards also include a chance to win amazing prizes!" The sale ends on November 30. Shop their store here.

Pixies

Forget Black Friday, Pixies are having a Black Francis sale, and that means everything in their webstore is 30% off. Shop their store here.

blink-182Fall Out BoyGreen Day
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices