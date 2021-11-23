Watch Brett Young & Boyz II Men Perform Cross-Genre Christmas Collaboration

Brett Young is getting into the Christmas spirit with a little help from iconic R&B group, Boyz II Men. The country crooner and soul singers collaborated as part of a CMT Crossroads special. Young and Boyz II Men delivered a rendition of “This Christmas” when they took the stage, which was decked out with dozens of Christmas trees lighting up the background during the festive performance.

The cross-genre holiday collaboration comes shortly after Young released his debut Christmas album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics. The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer previously said of his latest project: “I’ve been wanting to do this for a longgg time.” It features eight beloved Christmas songs, including “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Some of the artists Young duets with on the Christmas album include Colbie Caillat, Maddie & Tae, and Darius Rucker, to name a few.

PEOPLE notes that Young’s performance of “This Christmas” with Boyz II Men is part of the country artist’s upcoming CMT Crossroads Christmas special, which is set to air on December 8.

“This Christmas” isn’t the first time Young has teamed up with Boyz II Men. The artists collaborated together at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, nodding to their CMT Crossroads episode with a performance of Young’s “Here Tonight.” Watch their latest performance here: