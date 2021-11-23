WATCH: Doorbell Camera Appears To Show Arrest Of Christmas Parade Suspect

Roughly 20 minutes after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the suspect, Darrell Brooks, knocked on the door of Daniel Rider.

Brooks asked Rider to check the status of his Uber, claiming he was homeless.

"Hey, I called an Uber, and I'm supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don't know when it's coming. Can you call it for me, please?" Brooks can be seen asking in a video shared with NBC News. "I'm homeless."

Rider, who was watching football at the time, let Brooks in, not realizing he was wanted in connection with the massacre that left five people dead and nearly 50 others injured. He offered Brooks a jacket and began to make him a sandwich but realized something wasn't right when he saw multiple police cars driving down his block.

"All of a sudden, I look outside my street, and I see a few cop cars drive by, and I'm getting extra nervous," Rider said.

Rider asked Brooks to leave, and he did. A few minutes later, Brooks came back, knocked on his door, claiming he had left his ID inside. That's when police officers arrived and ordered Brooks to put his hands up.

"Hands up! Put your hands where I can see them," one of the officers yells at Brooks.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa!" Brooks says as he puts his hands in the air.

While Brook's arrest was not captured on camera, he was taken into custody without incident and charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Authorities did not rule out adding additional charges as the investigation continues.