Where You Can Find The Most Delightful Deli In Colorado

Delis are special marketplaces. Not only do they sell ready-to-eat foods, but some of them can double as restaurants, cafes, and even bakeries. Plenty of them have left their marks in their communities, as well, and can bring some delicious cuisine to your table.

"A deli can be a bustling counter-service spot dishing out huge sandwiches or a specialty store offering Jewish, Italian, or Eastern European delicacies," as LoveFood describes. They also found the best deli in each state, including Colorado. Here's the Centennial State's most delightful deli:

Mollica's Italian Market & Deli!

Here's what writers had to say about the business:

"Italian sausage, made in-house to a recipe handed down through generations of the Mollica family, is the specialty at this cozy, comforting deli. Opened in 1987, Mollica’s has an Italian market and a counter with sandwiches and pizza. It’s also popular as a restaurant, serving a range of homemade pasta and authentic Italian dishes with options like cannoli and cheesecake for dessert."

You can find Mollica's at 985 A Garden Of The Gods Road in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

