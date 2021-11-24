Jimmie Allen Slams 'Lazy' Doctors After Sick Babies Turned Away At Hospital

Jimmie Allen has a message for the doctors who sent his sick babies home.

Earlier this week, the Best New Artist nominee’s wife, Alexis Allen, took to Instagram Story to share an unfortunate update on their 5-week-old Zara James and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM," Allen, who happens be an RN, told her following. “Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."

Now, Allen, 36, has shared his take on the situation via his own Instagram Story. “Attention doctors, if the parent of your one-month-old patient tells you the child having a hard time breathing and the only thing you lazy self wants to do is check heart rate and temperature send them home, find another career. Your job is to save lives so do it.”

Allen continued his rant about the “lazy doctors” at a Tennessee hospital, admitting that Zara “lost color, stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital.” He went on to shout out “the amazing EMT team” who brought back Zara’s color. “She can breathe again. Gonna be a rough night,” he added.