Machine Gun Kelly Slams The Grammys After Nominations Snub
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 24, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly is not too happy with the 2022 Grammy Award announcements. On Tuesday, the nominations were revealed for music's biggest night, and unfortunately, the rapper/rocker's name didn't make the cut. MGK took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the Academy, tweeting:
“wtf is wrong with the grammys"
wtf is wrong with the grammys— blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 23, 2021
Fans quickly came to Kelly's aid after the tweet, reassuring him that no nod equals the Grammys loss. One follower responded, "Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you. You made more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man."
Another fan chimed in, "You're absolutely right. this is a dude that was strictly rap and then BAM dived into alt rock/punk rock and KILLED IT. he knew wtf he was doing and he did it well. this move of his was waaay overlooked."
Kelly dropped his fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall on September 25 2020, just in time to make the cut for the Recording Academy's consideration --- this year, music released between September 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021 were considered for Grammy nods.
The "Bloody Valentine" isn't the only star to express their frustration with the Academy. Miley Cyrus, who dropped her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts in November of last year, also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on this year's nominations by tweeting a list of famous singers and bands who have never won a Grammy. She simply wrote of the list:
"In good company."
In good company. 🤘🏻 https://t.co/ASoUeuTIJ9— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2021
This year's Grammy nominees include stars like Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Catch the 2022 Grammy Awards when they air, Jan. 31 on CBS. See the full list of nominees here.