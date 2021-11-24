Machine Gun Kelly Slams The Grammys After Nominations Snub

Fans quickly came to Kelly's aid after the tweet, reassuring him that no nod equals the Grammys loss. One follower responded, "Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you. You made more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man."

Another fan chimed in, "You're absolutely right. this is a dude that was strictly rap and then BAM dived into alt rock/punk rock and KILLED IT. he knew wtf he was doing and he did it well. this move of his was waaay overlooked."

Kelly dropped his fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall on September 25 2020, just in time to make the cut for the Recording Academy's consideration --- this year, music released between September 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021 were considered for Grammy nods.