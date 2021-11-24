Machine Gun Kelly Slams The Grammys After Nominations Snub

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly is not too happy with the 2022 Grammy Award announcements. On Tuesday, the nominations were revealed for music's biggest night, and unfortunately, the rapper/rocker's name didn't make the cut. MGK took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the Academy, tweeting:

“wtf is wrong with the grammys"

Fans quickly came to Kelly's aid after the tweet, reassuring him that no nod equals the Grammys loss. One follower responded, "Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you. You made more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man."

Another fan chimed in, "You're absolutely right. this is a dude that was strictly rap and then BAM dived into alt rock/punk rock and KILLED IT. he knew wtf he was doing and he did it well. this move of his was waaay overlooked."

Kelly dropped his fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall on September 25 2020, just in time to make the cut for the Recording Academy's consideration --- this year, music released between September 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021 were considered for Grammy nods.

The "Bloody Valentine" isn't the only star to express their frustration with the Academy. Miley Cyrus, who dropped her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts in November of last year, also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on this year's nominations by tweeting a list of famous singers and bands who have never won a Grammy. She simply wrote of the list:

"In good company."

This year's Grammy nominees include stars like Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Catch the 2022 Grammy Awards when they air, Jan. 31 on CBS. See the full list of nominees here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices