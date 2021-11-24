These Charlotte Restaurants Will Be Open On Thanksgiving Day
By Sarah Tate
November 24, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Thanksgiving is nearly here, and amateur chefs across the state are getting ready to whip up homemade holiday feasts. However, not everyone is looking to cook up an entire meal to celebrate the holiday. Instead, they may want to find a local restaurant with their own special meal. Fortunately, there are several restaurants around Charlotte that will be open for either dine-in or carry out on Thanksgiving.
Keep reading to see which local spots are open for the holiday.
- 5Church: Offering a three-course, prix fixe meal $60 for adults and $30 for children ages 12 and under.
- Angeline's: Open for breakfast 8-10 a.m. and dinner from 12-7 p.m., offering a family-style Thanksgiving meal with some of their popular menu items.
- The Asbury: Cost for the four-course Thanksgiving menu is $60 and $25 for children ages 10 and under.
- The Capital Grille: Serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $43 for adults and $15 for children. Also offering their full dinner menu.
- Cracker Barrel: Serving a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal starting at 11 a.m.
- Eddie V's: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to serve a traditional meal for $43 for adults and $15 for children. Also offering their regular menu.
- Fleming's Steakhouse: Open at 11 a.m., serving a three-course menu featuring herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime rib. The full dinner menu is also available all day, and they have a children's three-course menu for $23.
- Golden Corral: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. serving Thanksgiving classics on the buffet.
- Golden Owl Tavern: From 4-10 p.m., serving a la carte specials like bacon-wrapped turkey tenderloin, candied yams, smoked mac & cheese and more.
- La Belle Helene: Serving a three-course prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with choices like a turkey dinner, pumpkin gnocchi and porchetta.
- McCormick & Schmick's: Serving a traditional Thanksgiving menu for $32 for adults and $10 for children. The regular dinner menu will also be available.
- Metro Diner: Serving a $15.99 Thanksgiving Day meal from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Palm Restaurant: Serving a three-course Thanksgiving meal from 12-9 p.m. Price is $59 per person.
- Red Salt: Accepting reservations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a three-course prix fixe menu. The cost is $75 per person or $37.50 per child ages 10 and under.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: Accepting reservations for a three-course Thanksgiving Day feast beginning at 11 a.m. The cost starts at $42.95 per person.
- Stoke: Serving two family-style meals on Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call to reserve a table.
- Sullivan's Steakhouse: Serving a three-course traditional holiday dinner for $45 per guest or a children's Thanksgiving meal for $22. Also offering their regular menu.