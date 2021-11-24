Vikings, Police Respond To Everson Griffen's Concerning Social Media Posts

A Minnetrista Police Department release obtained by KSTP confirmed Griffen called police shortly after 3:00 a.m. for help and claimed an intruder was inside his home.

The defensive end told police that he fired a weapon but no one was injured.

Officers were unable to locate an intruder upon arriving at Griffen's home.

Vikings team psychologists and law enforcement officials have kept continued communication throughout Wednesday morning with Griffen, who refused to exit his home after calling police.

"At this time, law enforcement officers are confident Griffen is alone inside the home and continue to work with him to resolve the situation."

Griffen has a documented history with serious mental health episodes in the past, which included police responding to a Vikings practice in September 2018 in which the former Pro Bowler was involved in an incident described as "explosive, screaming and yelling," leading to being ordered to get a mental health evaluation before returning to the team.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.