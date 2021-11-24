WATCH: Matthew Judon Reads Mean Responses To His Viral 'Mac N Cheese' Rant

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon went viral after he revealed that he's not a fan of macaroni and cheese and some fans are taking it very seriously.

The two-time Pro Bowler was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving side and went on an unprompted rant against the widely popular dish while addressing reporters on Tuesday (November 23).

“I’m not even gonna answer your question,” Judon said via Boston.com. “I’m gonna tell you: We got to get macaroni and cheese off the table.”

Judon added that he views the dish as "just cheese and noodles, and it's not that good," as well as it being "probably one of the most overrated dishes."