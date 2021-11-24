WATCH: Matthew Judon Reads Mean Responses To His Viral 'Mac N Cheese' Rant
By Jason Hall
November 24, 2021
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon went viral after he revealed that he's not a fan of macaroni and cheese and some fans are taking it very seriously.
The two-time Pro Bowler was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving side and went on an unprompted rant against the widely popular dish while addressing reporters on Tuesday (November 23).
“I’m not even gonna answer your question,” Judon said via Boston.com. “I’m gonna tell you: We got to get macaroni and cheese off the table.”
Judon added that he views the dish as "just cheese and noodles, and it's not that good," as well as it being "probably one of the most overrated dishes."
Patriots LB Matthew Judon hates mac and cheese 😳 pic.twitter.com/CS0mfSnuDP— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 23, 2021
Naturally, diehard mac and cheese fans responded to the linebacker's polarizing stance on social media, which Judon read in a video shared on his Instagram account in the vein of Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' segment.
“What is this?! Did you have to call me all these words,” Judon asked one Instagram user in response to a profanity-laced post. “Speak about my wife like that? Over macaroni and cheese?”
“Mac and cheese might be good to you. But I don’t like it. But do you have to speak to me that way?” Judon asked an Instagram user who simply posted, “Y’all suck.”
Judon, who signed with the Patriots in March, leads the team with 10.5 sacks -- ranking third among all NFL players -- and 11 tackles for loss, while recording 40 total tackles.
New England is currently in first place in the AFC East Division leading up to Sunday's (November 28) game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.