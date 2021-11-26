Stock Market Tanks In Short Session Due To Concerns Over New COVID Variant

By Bill Galluccio

November 26, 2021

Stock Indexes Remain At Near Record Highs, As Inflation Continues To Rise Sharply
Photo: Getty Images

The stock market had one of its worst days of the year on Friday (November 26) due to concerns about a new coronavirus variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 905 points, while the NASDAQ was down over 350 points, and the S&P 500 closed the shortened trading day down over 100 points.

It was the worst day of the year for the Dow Jones.

News of the heavily mutated strain of COVID spooked investors who are concerned about the impact it could have if countries put new restrictions in place if it begins to spread around the globe. Currently, the latest mutation, known as Omicron, has been identified in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, and South Africa.

"When I read that there's one [case] in Belgium and one in Botswana, we're going to wake up next week and find one in this country. And I'm not going to recommend anyone buy anything today until we're sure that isn't going to happen, and I can't be sure that it won't," CNBC'sJim Cramer said.

Other financial experts aren't too worried and see Friday's downturn as a buying opportunity when the markets reopen on Monday.

"Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, probably not as many traders on the desks with an early close today. So potentially lower liquidity is causing some of the pullback," Ajene Oden of BNY Mellon Investor Solutions said on CNBC'sSquawk Box. "But the reaction we're seeing is a buying opportunity for investors. We have to think long-term."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices