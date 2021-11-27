Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Secret To Cooking A Flawless Thanksgiving Dinner

Chrissy Teigen tried something different for her Thanksgiving dinner this year, and the model shared that her new trick managed to make this year's meal more even more enjoyable than past years. Her secret? She opted not to drink any tequila. The model took to Instagram to share how this year's meal went, posting photos from her family's festivities.

"The first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner," Teigen wrote. "I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I'd pretty much take another every couple of hours. I didn't even make any crucial recipe errors this year!"