Dozens Of Black Friday Burglars Target Two Best Buy Stores In Minnesota

Two Best Buy stores in Minnesota were targeted by smash-and-grab burglaries on Black Friday. Authorities said that about 30 people stormed a Best Buy in Burnsville around 8 p.m. and made off with an unknown amount of merchandise.

At roughly the same time, around a dozen "adult and juvenile suspects" burglarized a Best Buy in the city of Maplewood, which is about 25 miles away. The suspects had left the store by the time police arrived.

Authorities have not made any arrests in either robbery and are investigating if the two burglaries were related. There were no reports of injuries at either store.

"Retailers across the country are seeing spikes in crime. These incidents have been, by and large, non-violent, though often traumatic for those who witnessed them. As an industry, we are working with local law enforcement and taking additional security precautions where it makes sense," Best Buy said in a statement. "We are also working at the federal level to pass a law that would make the online re-selling of these stolen goods much more difficult, materially reducing the incentive to commit the crimes in the first place."

The two robberies come as large retailers across the country are dealing with flash mobs swarming their stores and making off with as much merchandise as they can carry before the police can arrive.

There have been multiple smash-and-grab robberies at high-end stores in California, including one on Friday when a group of ten people ransacked a Home Depot, making off with crowbars, hammers, and other tools.