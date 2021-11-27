Jimmie Allen's Wife Shares Update On Five-Week-Old Daughter's Hospital Stay

"Knowing this is something we went through before, I decided to turn the shower on and let the steam help open her airways up a bit," Alexis continued. "Tried suctioning. Chest rubs. Nothing seemed to work. At 10:30 Zara was unresponsive in my arms and turning color as we frantically ask our drivers to pull over and call 911. The longest 15 minutes of my life. My baby was so so tired her muscles had given up on her. I did everything under the sun to keep her awake and thank god it seemed to work. She was soon in the ambulance with oxygen and finally started to regain her color."

Earlier this week, Alexis Allen had shared that their two daughters, five-week-old Zara and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie, had been turned away at the hospital. She wrote on her Instagram stories "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM." Alexis, who is a nurse, went on to say "Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."

Jimmie Allen went on to his own account to slam doctors for not being responsive enough to their five-week-old. "Attention doctors, if the parent of your one-month old patient tells you the child is having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check heart rate and temperature send them home, find another career," he wrote. "Your job is to save lives so do it."

Allen went on to thank the EMTs who helped bring back Zara's color, and he shared an update that they helped the little one breathe once again.