Hanukkah begins today (November 28), and Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are celebrating with another edition of their Hanukkah Sessions.

Last year, Grohl and Kurstin celebrated the Festival of Lights with covers of Jewish artists The Velvet Underground's "Rock and Roll," The Knacks’ “Frustrated,” Elastica’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches‘ “F**k the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage."



This year, they're kicking off the festivities with a rendition of "Stay" that shows Grohl giving his best (and most hilarious) Lisa Loeb impression before things get really intense. When the chorus kicks in Grohl growls the lyrics like the singer of a hardcore band. He then goes back to his purest Loeb form before things start overlapping and it's just...well...you gotta watch to really know.

Watch Grohl and Kurstin perform the craziest cover of "Stay" you'll ever hear above.

Grohl had quite the busy year this year (he had to makeup for being in lockdown all of 2020). Not only did the Foo Fighters embark on their 26th anniversary tour and get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but they're also starring in a new comedy-horror film called Studio 666. Oh yeah, and Grohl wrote a memoir during quarantine called The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, which he also toured on. The guy really can't not do something.