BTS Surprise Fans With Epic Megan Thee Stallion 'Butter' Concert Cameo

Dreams really do come true.

Over the weekend, BTS kicked off their “Permission to Dance on Stage” series at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The four sold-out shows are the band's first live performances in two years, as they had to pause their global tour plans amid the ongoing pandemic.

On Sunday (November 28), BTS took the stage at SoFi Stadium for the second of their four shows. To fans' delight, the pop stars had a surprise up their sleeves. As BTS performed their hit song 'Butter,' Megan Thee Stallion joined them on stage for her verse.

Fans weren't the only ones excited about Meg and BTS performing together for the first time. The artists themselves were clearly hyped. “Everybody give it up for the boys! Thank ya’ll for having me,” Meg said after they finished performing the track. “I’m feeling like a hot girl every season!”

Following her cameo, Meg took to Instagram to celebrate the major moment. "Last night was so amazingggggg," she captioned a slideshow of photos from the performance. "Thank you to my friends for having meee!"