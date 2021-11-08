Butter: Megan Thee Stallion & BTS To Perform Together At The 2021 AMAs

The performances for the 2021 American Music Awards were announced on Wednesday and fans are in for a treat. Megan Thee Stallion and six-time AMA winners BTS will take the stage together for the first ever live performance of the remix version of their hit track, “Butter”.

The official AMA Instagram page posted about the upcoming, epic performance, sharing:

"ARE YOU READY?! The WORLD PREMIERE performance of "Butter" by@bts.bighitofficial and @theestallionwill happen at the #AMAs... and YES, it'll happen at the show in Los Angeles!"