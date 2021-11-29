Camila Cabello Steps Out For Special Reason Following Shawn Mendes Split

Camila Cabello has been laying low since announcing her split from Shawn Mendes earlier this month. Over the holiday weekend, Cabello headed to the movie theater to catch a showing of Disney's latest animated film Encanto with her family. The 'Don't Go Yet' singer took to Instagram to explain why this outing was so meaningful to her.

"I was desperate to see this movie and we ran to the movie theater last night to go watch it!!" Cabello wrote. She went on to thank Lin Manuel Miranda, who wrote songs for Encanto, as well. "Thank you for continuing to represent Latinos and sharing our stories with the world!"