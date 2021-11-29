Check Your Tickets! Winning $2M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Michigan

A lucky Michigan resident is now $2 million richer after purchasing a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery, a winning $2 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at Polly's Country Market on South Main Street in Chelsea, just outside of Ann Arbor.

The five matching white ball numbers were pulled on Friday (November 26). The numbers to win a $1 million prize were 07-27-37-42-59, then the Megaplier was also matched, making the ticket worth $2 million

The lucky player holding the winning Mega Millions ticket should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division or schedule an appointment to collect their prize.

Winning Mega Millions tickets are valid one year from the drawing date.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $253 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $102 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $105,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.