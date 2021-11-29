Cowboys Coach McCarthy, 'Up To 8' Players Test Positive For COVID: Report
By Jason Hall
November 29, 2021
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and "up to eight" players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported on Monday (November 29).
Schefter confirmed McCarthy has already been ruled out for the Cowboys' Thursday (December 2) Night Football primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints, while details about the positive tests among players were "still rolling in."
"Cowboys' HC Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @diannaESPN and me," Schefter tweeted. "As one league source just said: 'there are up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in."
The Cowboys were already dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak prior to Schefter and Russini's report.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Cowboys' 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 and remained on the inactive list for the team's 36-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving (November 25) Day last week.
Starting right tackle Terence Steele, three offensive coaches and two of Dallas' three strength coaches were also ruled out prior to the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss.
Dallas has lost three of its last four games and will play its next three games on the road before returning to AT&T Stadium for two consecutive home matchups ahead of its regular season finale at Philadelphia.