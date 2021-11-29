Cowboys Coach McCarthy, 'Up To 8' Players Test Positive For COVID: Report

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and "up to eight" players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported on Monday (November 29).

Schefter confirmed McCarthy has already been ruled out for the Cowboys' Thursday (December 2) Night Football primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints, while details about the positive tests among players were "still rolling in."

"Cowboys' HC Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @diannaESPN and me," Schefter tweeted. "As one league source just said: 'there are up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in."

The Cowboys were already dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak prior to Schefter and Russini's report.