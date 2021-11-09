Aaron Rodgers Addresses Criticism Following COVID Vaccine Comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed criticism that followed his recent comments on his decision not to get vaccinated.

Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (November 9) during his weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segment, speaking publicly for the first time since making the comments on McAfee's show last Friday (November 5) amid testing positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday (November 3).

"I understand that people are suffering and this has been a really difficult time for the last two years on so many people," Rodgers said. "I think we all know individuals who've lost their lives personally, people who've lost their businesses, their livelihoods, their way of life has been altered completely and I empathize with those things.

"And I also know how sports can be such a connector and bring people together in times of adversity and I do realize that I am a role model to a lot of people, and so I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have thought were misleading and to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility for those comments."