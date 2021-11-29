Last night, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin reignited their Hanukkah Sessions with a metal-inspired rendition of Lisa Loeb's "Stay" unlike anything you've ever heard. Today (November 30), they stayed more true to the song's roots with a cover of the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," only with a slight lyric change. (Instead of the iconic "Hey! Ho! Let's go!" Grohl chants "Hey! Oy! Let's goy!"

In an Instagram post announcing the video, Foo Fighters wrote "Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone! GABBAI GABBAI HEY!"

Watch Grohl and Kurstin cover "Blitzkrieg Bop" above. (If you haven't already watched their "Stay" cover, you really have to. It'll blow your mind.)

This is the second year the duo's celebrated the Festival of Lights with their Hanukkah Sessions. Each night of the holiday, they gift fans with a cover from a Jewish artist. Last year they covered The Velvet Underground's "Rock and Roll,"The Knacks’ “Frustrated,”Elastica’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches‘ “F**k the Pain Away,”Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage." We can't wait to see what else Grohl and Kurstin have in store for 2021.