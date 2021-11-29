Frank Ocean Pens A Tear-Jerking Eulogy For His 'Hero' Virgil Abloh
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 29, 2021
Frank Ocean rarely speaks to the public, let alone posts on social media --- but for his dear friend Virgil Abloh's sudden passing, the Grammy Award winning singer penned a touching message about the late designer and shared it with his 3.3 million followers.
In the message, Ocean opened up about his friendship with the Louis Vuitton creative director and how he became a hero to his younger brother, Ryan, who passed away in a car crash last year. The singer wrote:
"In 2018 I believe it was I called V and asked him how it was possible to play hundreds of shows a year and do numerous fashion collections a year and be a father and a husband and return EVERYONE's texts with enthusiasm and emojis and encouragement and seemingly.. with ease. I cannot remember how he responded verbatim but I'm sure it was quotable whatever he said," Ocean continued. "He was always quotable. But the gist of his response was that he was interested in living and living to the maximum extent of his level... which proved to be Impossible today because he was BEYOND"
The "Blond" singer concluded:
"When my brother passed I never said anything because it was way too much but he loved you and really looked up to you. He was going to fashion school and everything. He wanted to be a designer. When I played demos of shit I was working on or showed you Homer way before it was ready you put the battery in my back. My fam was proud of you like you were our family. I know grief is love that you don't get to express so is an attempt at expressing it. Love you V. You're a hero."
