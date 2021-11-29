Kanye West Honors Virgil Abloh With An Emotional Sunday Service Performance

The fashion and music industries flooded social media over the weekend to honor the late designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 after a silent two-year battle with cancer. Kanye West paid tribute to his late friend by dedicating his Sunday Service to the infamous designer, which took place just hours after his family confirmed his death.

Kanye, who recently changed his name 'Ye officially, and his choir performed an emotional rendition of Adele's hit single "Easy on Me" from her new album 30, honoring Abloh who died from "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma. At the end of the service, a message posted to the screen read:

"In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda."