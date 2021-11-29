Kanye West Honors Virgil Abloh With An Emotional Sunday Service Performance
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 29, 2021
The fashion and music industries flooded social media over the weekend to honor the late designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 after a silent two-year battle with cancer. Kanye West paid tribute to his late friend by dedicating his Sunday Service to the infamous designer, which took place just hours after his family confirmed his death.
Kanye, who recently changed his name 'Ye officially, and his choir performed an emotional rendition of Adele's hit single "Easy on Me" from her new album 30, honoring Abloh who died from "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma. At the end of the service, a message posted to the screen read:
"In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda."
Kanye West dedicated his Sunday Service today to Virgil Abloh🙏 pic.twitter.com/JiDrpJZs2l— RapTV (@raptvcom) November 28, 2021
In true Sunday Service fashion, the choir put their own spin on the song and tweaked some of the lyrics to better fit the spiritual ceremony. They sang:
"I know your love flows like a river, and I could wash myself in it forever. I know there is hope in these waters, but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in my sin. Go easy on me, father. I am still your child, and I need a chance to feel your love around."
West and Abloh were longtime friends and colleagues who both hail from Chicago. Virgil, who made history as Loius Vuitton's first Black creative director, was also a creative director for Ye's albums including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus. On Sunday, the late designer's family shared a message fans following his shocking death, writing:
"Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil's life."
Well wishes to Virgil Abloh's friends and family.