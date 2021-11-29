Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In December 2021

November is flying by, which means Netflix is gearing up to release a ton of new titles. When December rolls around, Netflix users will be able to stream the highly anticipated second seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris, as well as many exciting holiday movies. So you won't miss anything, here's everything coming to Netflix next month:

Weekly Releases December 2021:

Inspector Koo (Season 1)—Netflix OriginalN

New World (Season 1—Netflix Original

Reflection of You (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The King’s Affection (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 1st:

44 Cats (Season 4)

Are You The One (Season 3)

Blood and Bone (2009)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021)

Chloe (2009)

Chocolat (2000)

Closer (2004)

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Green Snake (2021)—Netflix Original

Ink Master (Seasons 3-4)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)—Netflix Original

Kayko & Kokosh (Mulitple Seasons)—Netflix Original

Knight Rider 2000 (1991)

Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Life (1999)

Looper (2012)

Lost in Space (Season 3)—Netflix Original

Minority Report (2002)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition (2007)

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stepmom (1998)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Sucker Punch (2011)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Power of the Dog (2021)—Netflix Original

Think Like a Man (2012)

Tremors (1990)

Veteran / Beterang (2015)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Wild Things (1998)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

December 2nd:

#abtalks (Season 1)

Escalona (Season 1)

Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1)

Single All The Way (2021)—Netflix Original

The Alpinist (2021)

The Coyotes (Limited Series)—Netflix Original

The Whole Truth (2021)—Netflix Original

December 3rd:

Cobalt Blue (2021)—Netflix Original

Coming Out Colton (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Love and Fury (2021)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4)—Netflix Original

Mixtape (2021)—Netflix Original

Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2)—Netflix Original

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Volume 2)—Netflix Original

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4)—Netflix Original

December 5th:

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope (Season 1)

December 6th:

David and the Elves (2021)—Netflix Original

Our Beloved Summer (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Voir (Season 1—Netflix Original

December 7th:

Centaurworld (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021)—Netflix Original

December 8th:

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021)—Netflix Original

December 9th:

Asakusa Kid (2021)—Netflix Original

Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)

SHAMAN KING (New episodes)—Netflix Original

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 10th:

Anonymously Yours (2021)—Netflix Original

Aranyak (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Back to the Outback (2021)—Netflix Original

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Roaring Twenties: Austin / Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Still Out of My League (2021)—Netflix Original

The Shack (2017)

The Unforgivable (2021)—Netflix Original

Two (2021)—Netflix Original

December 11th:

Fast Color (2019)

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 13th:

Eye in the Sky (2015)

December 14th:

Bonus Family (Season 4)—Netflix Original

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021)—Netflix Original

The Future Diary (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 15th:

Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 3-4)

The Challenge (Season 12 & 25)

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries)—Netflix Original

Masha and the Bear (Season 5)

Selling Tampa (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 3-4)

The Giver (2014)

The Hand of God (2021)—Netflix Original

December 16th:

A Naija Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original

Aggretsuko (Season 4)—Netflix Original

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021)—Netflix Original

Darkest Hour (2017)

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021)—Netflix Original

The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021)

December 17th:

Decoupled (Season 1)—Netflix Original.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6 – Homecoming—Netflix Original

The Witcher (Season 2)—Netflix Original

December 18th:

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Oldboy (2013)

Single’s Inferno (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)—Netflix Original

December 19th:

What Happened in Oslo / Bortført (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 20th:

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries)—Netflix Original

December 21st:

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021)—Netflix Original

Grumpy Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original

December 22nd:

Badanamu ABC TV Series (Season 1)

Badanamu POP (Season 1)

Emily in Paris (Season 2)—Netflix Original

December 23rd:

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries)—Netflix Original

Will You Marry? (2021)

December 24th :

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Don’t Look Up (2021)—Netflix Original

Minnal Murali (2021)—Netflix Original

Stand by Me Doraemon (2014)

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020)—Netflix Original

The Silent Sea (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Vicky and Her Mystery / Mystère (2020)—Netflix Original

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous (Season 1)

December 25th:

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021)—Netflix Original

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 26th:

Lulli (2021)—Netflix Original

December 28th:

Word Party Presents: Math! (2021)—Netflix Original

December 29th:

Anxious People (Limited Series)—Netflix Original

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 30th:

Kitz (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Hilda and the Mountain King (2021)—Netflix Original

December 31st: