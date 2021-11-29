Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In December 2021
By Emily Lee
November 29, 2021
November is flying by, which means Netflix is gearing up to release a ton of new titles. When December rolls around, Netflix users will be able to stream the highly anticipated second seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris, as well as many exciting holiday movies. So you won't miss anything, here's everything coming to Netflix next month:
Weekly Releases December 2021:
- Inspector Koo (Season 1)—Netflix OriginalN
- New World (Season 1—Netflix Original
- Reflection of You (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- The King’s Affection (Season 1)—Netflix Original
December 1st:
- 44 Cats (Season 4)
- Are You The One (Season 3)
- Blood and Bone (2009)
- Body of Lies (2008)
- Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021)
- Chloe (2009)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Closer (2004)
- Death at a Funeral
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- Final Destination 5 (2011)
- Fool’s Gold (2008)
- Green Snake (2021)—Netflix Original
- Ink Master (Seasons 3-4)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)—Netflix Original
- Kayko & Kokosh (Mulitple Seasons)—Netflix Original
- Knight Rider 2000 (1991)
- Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
- Life (1999)
- Looper (2012)
- Lost in Space (Season 3)—Netflix Original
- Minority Report (2002)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Premonition (2007)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Stepmom (1998)
- Stuart Little 2 (2002)
- Sucker Punch (2011)
- The Fourth Kind (2009)
- The Legend of Zorro (2005)
- The Power of the Dog (2021)—Netflix Original
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- Tremors (1990)
- Veteran / Beterang (2015)
- We Were Soldiers (2002)
- Wild Things (1998)
- Wyatt Earp (1994)
December 2nd:
- #abtalks (Season 1)
- Escalona (Season 1)
- Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1)
- Single All The Way (2021)—Netflix Original
- The Alpinist (2021)
- The Coyotes (Limited Series)—Netflix Original
- The Whole Truth (2021)—Netflix Original
December 3rd:
- Cobalt Blue (2021)—Netflix Original
- Coming Out Colton (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Love and Fury (2021)
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4)—Netflix Original
- Mixtape (2021)—Netflix Original
- Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2)—Netflix Original
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Volume 2)—Netflix Original
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4)—Netflix Original
December 5th:
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope (Season 1)
December 6th:
- David and the Elves (2021)—Netflix Original
- Our Beloved Summer (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Voir (Season 1—Netflix Original
December 7th:
- Centaurworld (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021)—Netflix Original
December 8th:
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021)—Netflix Original
December 9th:
- Asakusa Kid (2021)—Netflix Original
- Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)
- SHAMAN KING (New episodes)—Netflix Original
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1)—Netflix Original
December 10th:
- Anonymously Yours (2021)—Netflix Original
- Aranyak (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Back to the Outback (2021)—Netflix Original
- How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Roaring Twenties: Austin / Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Still Out of My League (2021)—Netflix Original
- The Shack (2017)
- The Unforgivable (2021)—Netflix Original
- Two (2021)—Netflix Original
December 11th:
- Fast Color (2019)
- The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1)—Netflix Original
December 13th:
- Eye in the Sky (2015)
December 14th:
- Bonus Family (Season 4)—Netflix Original
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021)—Netflix Original
- The Future Diary (Season 1)—Netflix Original
December 15th:
- Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 3-4)
- The Challenge (Season 12 & 25)
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries)—Netflix Original
- Masha and the Bear (Season 5)
- Selling Tampa (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 3-4)
- The Giver (2014)
- The Hand of God (2021)—Netflix Original
December 16th:
- A Naija Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original
- Aggretsuko (Season 4)—Netflix Original
- A California Christmas: City Lights (2021)—Netflix Original
- Darkest Hour (2017)
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021)—Netflix Original
- The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021)
December 17th:
- Decoupled (Season 1)—Netflix Original.
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6 – Homecoming—Netflix Original
- The Witcher (Season 2)—Netflix Original
December 18th:
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Oldboy (2013)
- Single’s Inferno (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)—Netflix Original
December 19th:
- What Happened in Oslo / Bortført (Season 1)—Netflix Original
December 20th:
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries)—Netflix Original
December 21st:
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021)—Netflix Original
- Grumpy Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original
December 22nd:
- Badanamu ABC TV Series (Season 1)
- Badanamu POP (Season 1)
- Emily in Paris (Season 2)—Netflix Original
December 23rd:
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries)—Netflix Original
- Will You Marry? (2021)
December 24th :
- 1000 Miles from Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original
- Daughter From Another Mother (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Don’t Look Up (2021)—Netflix Original
- Minnal Murali (2021)—Netflix Original
- Stand by Me Doraemon (2014)
- Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020)—Netflix Original
- The Silent Sea (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Vicky and Her Mystery / Mystère (2020)—Netflix Original
- Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous (Season 1)
December 25th:
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021)—Netflix Original
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1)—Netflix Original
December 26th:
- Lulli (2021)—Netflix Original
December 28th:
- Word Party Presents: Math! (2021)—Netflix Original
December 29th:
- Anxious People (Limited Series)—Netflix Original
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1)—Netflix Original
December 30th:
- Kitz (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Hilda and the Mountain King (2021)—Netflix Original
December 31st:
- Cobra Kai (Season 4)—Netflix Original
- Queer Eye (Season 6)—Netflix Original
- Seal Team (2021)—Netflix Original
- Stay Close (Limited Series)—Netflix Original
- The Lost Daughter (2021)—Netflix Original