Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In December 2021

By Emily Lee

November 29, 2021

Photo: Netflix

November is flying by, which means Netflix is gearing up to release a ton of new titles. When December rolls around, Netflix users will be able to stream the highly anticipated second seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris, as well as many exciting holiday movies. So you won't miss anything, here's everything coming to Netflix next month:

Weekly Releases December 2021:

  • Inspector Koo (Season 1)—Netflix OriginalN
  • New World (Season 1—Netflix Original
  • Reflection of You (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • The King’s Affection (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 1st:

  • 44 Cats (Season 4)
  • Are You The One (Season 3)
  • Blood and Bone (2009)
  • Body of Lies (2008)
  • Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021)
  • Chloe (2009)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Closer (2004)
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
  • The Final Destination (2009)
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
  • Fool’s Gold (2008)
  • Green Snake (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Ink Master (Seasons 3-4)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)—Netflix Original
  • Kayko & Kokosh (Mulitple Seasons)—Netflix Original
  • Knight Rider 2000 (1991)
  • Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)
  • Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
  • Life (1999)
  • Looper (2012)
  • Lost in Space (Season 3)—Netflix Original
  • Minority Report (2002)
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Premonition (2007)
  • Sabrina (1995)
  • Soul Surfer (2011)
  • Stepmom (1998)
  • Stuart Little 2 (2002)
  • Sucker Punch (2011)
  • The Fourth Kind (2009)
  • The Legend of Zorro (2005)
  • The Power of the Dog (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Think Like a Man (2012)
  • Tremors (1990)
  • Veteran / Beterang (2015)
  • We Were Soldiers (2002)
  • Wild Things (1998)
  • Wyatt Earp (1994)

December 2nd:

  • #abtalks (Season 1)
  • Escalona (Season 1)
  • Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1)
  • Single All The Way (2021)—Netflix Original
  • The Alpinist (2021)
  • The Coyotes (Limited Series)—Netflix Original
  • The Whole Truth (2021)—Netflix Original

December 3rd:

  • Cobalt Blue (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Coming Out Colton (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Love and Fury (2021)
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4)—Netflix Original
  • Mixtape (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2)—Netflix Original
  • Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Volume 2)—Netflix Original
  • Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4)—Netflix Original

December 5th:

  • JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope (Season 1)

December 6th:

  • David and the Elves (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Our Beloved Summer (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Voir (Season 1—Netflix Original

December 7th:

  • Centaurworld (Season 2)—Netflix Original
  • Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2)—Netflix Original
  • Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021)—Netflix Original

December 8th:

  • Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021)—Netflix Original

December 9th:

  • Asakusa Kid (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)
  • SHAMAN KING (New episodes)—Netflix Original
  • The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 10th:

  • Anonymously Yours (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Aranyak (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Back to the Outback (2021)—Netflix Original
  • How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2)—Netflix Original
  • Roaring Twenties: Austin / Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Still Out of My League (2021)—Netflix Original
  • The Shack (2017)
  • The Unforgivable (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Two (2021)—Netflix Original

December 11th:

  • Fast Color (2019)
  • The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 13th:

  • Eye in the Sky (2015)

December 14th:

  • Bonus Family (Season 4)—Netflix Original
  • StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021)—Netflix Original
  • The Future Diary (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 15th:

  • Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 3-4)
  • The Challenge (Season 12 & 25)
  • Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries)—Netflix Original
  • Masha and the Bear (Season 5)
  • Selling Tampa (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 3-4)
  • The Giver (2014)
  • The Hand of God (2021)—Netflix Original

December 16th:

  • A Naija Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Aggretsuko (Season 4)—Netflix Original
  • A California Christmas: City Lights (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Darkest Hour (2017)
  • Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021)—Netflix Original
  • The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021)

December 17th:

  • Decoupled (Season 1)—Netflix Original.
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6 – Homecoming—Netflix Original
  • The Witcher (Season 2)—Netflix Original

December 18th:

  • Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Oldboy (2013)
  • Single’s Inferno (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)—Netflix Original

December 19th:

  • What Happened in Oslo / Bortført (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 20th:

  • Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries)—Netflix Original

December 21st:

  • Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Grumpy Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original

December 22nd:

  • Badanamu ABC TV Series (Season 1)
  • Badanamu POP (Season 1)
  • Emily in Paris (Season 2)—Netflix Original

December 23rd:

  • Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries)—Netflix Original
  • Will You Marry? (2021)

December 24th :

  • 1000 Miles from Christmas (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Daughter From Another Mother (Season 2)—Netflix Original
  • Don’t Look Up (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Minnal Murali (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Stand by Me Doraemon (2014)
  • Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020)—Netflix Original
  • The Silent Sea (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Vicky and Her Mystery / Mystère (2020)—Netflix Original
  • Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous (Season 1)

December 25th:

  • Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 26th:

  • Lulli (2021)—Netflix Original

December 28th:

  • Word Party Presents: Math! (2021)—Netflix Original

December 29th:

  • Anxious People (Limited Series)—Netflix Original
  • Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 30th:

  • Kitz (Season 1)—Netflix Original
  • Hilda and the Mountain King (2021)—Netflix Original

December 31st:

  • Cobra Kai (Season 4)—Netflix Original
  • Queer Eye (Season 6)—Netflix Original
  • Seal Team (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Stay Close (Limited Series)—Netflix Original
  • The Lost Daughter (2021)—Netflix Original
