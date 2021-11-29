Here's Why Florida's Coaching Hire Is A Big Deal For Alabama

The Tide rolled to a 14-1 (7-1 SEC) record -- with its lone loss coming to Ole Miss in Week 3 -- en route to its fourth of six national championships and fourth of seven SEC titles won under Saban.

Alabama defeated Florida, 29-15, in the SEC Championship Game; Michigan State, 38-0, in the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff Semifinal; and Clemson, 45-40, in the 2016 College Football National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Smart was the first coach to leave the program for a head coaching gig, having accepting the job at his alma matter, Georgia, in December 2015, with Tucker joining his staff as a defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach.

Tucker eventually left Georgia to take over as Colorado's head coach in 2019 before taking over at Michigan State, where Saban had previously coached from 1995-99.

Kiffin, who had previously worked as a college head coach at Tennessee (2009) and USC (2010-13), left Alabama to take over as Florida Atlantic's head coach in 2017, before accepting the head coaching job at Ole Miss in 2020.

Cristobal also left the Tide in 2017 to accept the co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach gigs at the University of Oregon, where he was promoted the following season after then-head coach Willie Taggart accepted the same position at Florida State University.

With Napier joining Florida, SEC now has three of Saban's former assistants at the helm of its programs, with the seven-time national champion currently owning a 24-1 record against his former assistants ahead of Alabama's SEC Championship Game matchup against Smart and Georgia on Saturday (December 4).