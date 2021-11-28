Florida Gators Announce Next Head Football Coach

The University of Florida has hired Billy Napier as its next head football coach, the school announced Sunday (November 28) on its official website.

The announcement came after numerous reports indicated that the former University of Louisiana head coach was expected to be hired as the Gators' next head coach.

"We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Florida," Napier said in a news release. "Our team, staff and entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of. More importantly, we will build a culture that is centered around making an impact on our players: as people, as students, and on the field.

"We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead. We will assemble a special group of people and immediately get to work building a great program. A special thank you to President Dr. Kent Fuchs and Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. We look forward to getting to Gainesville and starting this journey!"