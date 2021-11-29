Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's First Thanksgiving Since Reuniting

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving marked a milestone for the pair as it served as their first major holiday since reuniting.

According to a source close to E! News, the entertainer, 52, and the longtime actor, 49, spent the big day in Los Angeles. Lopez flew into town from Canada, where she's currently filming her Netflix thriller, The Mother. "Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben," a source close to Lopez told the celebrity gossip outlet. "[Ben's] mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together."

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

While there are no other details about who attended the meal, the source said that Lopez had the intent to make the holiday memorable. "Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together," the source continued. "She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions."

Days after the holiday, the two were spotted at a music studio and then enjoying dinner at Spago in Beverly Hills. Click here to see the photos!