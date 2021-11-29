Kentucky Lawmaker Pre-Files Bills To Decriminalize Marijuana

A Kentucky lawmaker is getting a head start on the next General Assembly by pre-filing bills that would conditionally decriminalize marijuana in the state.

On Monday (November 29), State Rep. Nima Kulkarni (D-Louisville) filed legislation that would allow Kentucky residents ages 21 and up to posses, use, buy or sell up to one ounce of cannabis without facing a penalty, WLKY reports. The bill also enables these residents to have up to five plants for personal use.

While the first bill is considered a constitutional amendment, the second bill tasks the legislature with decriminalizing possession of, cultivating and/or selling small amounts of marijuana while keeping criminal penalties for larger amounts, though the quantities have not been specified. The bill also removes cannabis accessories from the state's drug-paraphernalia statutes.

In addition to pre-filing legislation, she gave a list of reasons for bringing the new bills to the General Assembly, saying it falls in line with the wants of Kentucky residents.

"I am sponsoring these bills for several reasons, any one of which should be enough for them to become law," said Kulkarni. "First, current cannabis statutes have needlessly and tragically ruined many lives, especially people of color who have suffered because of unequal enforcement. Second, thousands of citizens, from cancer patients to veterans suffering from PTSD, should have the right to use something that gives them the mental and physical relief they deserve without relying on stronger, potentially addictive medicine."

She continued, "Third, cannabis de-criminalization would give the state a much-need source of revenue without raising current taxes a single cent. And, finally, polls have repeatedly shown a majority of Kentuckians backs de-criminalization and allowing cannabis to be used responsibly by adults."

If approved by three-fifths of the House and Senate during the next legislative session, the legislation will go before voters on a ballot in November.