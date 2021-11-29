Post Malone Makes Surprise Stop At Salt Lake City Pizzeria

A Salt Lake City pizzeria got a special surprise when one of the biggest artists in the country stopped by for a slice.

Post Malone visited Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana on Friday (November 26) to enjoy a bite to eat near his Cottonwood Heights home, per KSL TV. The "Wow." artist also reportedly gave his server "a generous tip" and posed for some photos. General Manager Ashley Sherwood shared snaps of the star's stop by Settebello to the "You know you're from Bountiful UT if..." community Facebook page on Friday night.

"Posting Posty so y'all can go crazy," she wrote, adding two photos of the "Circles" singer's visit. "He came into Settebello Pizzeria downtown today. (I know not Bountiful) but Settebello is a Bountiful native owned business!"

In the photos, Malone can be seen posing for a group picture as well as showing off the pizza he ordered. Check out the photos here.

The past few months have been busy for Malone. After gearing up for his third annual Posty Fest in Arlington, Texas on Halloween weekend, the festival was forced to cancel due to "logistical issues." Earlier this month, he also released a new collaboration with The Weeknd called "One Right Now," the lead single off his upcoming fourth studio album.