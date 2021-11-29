Tiffany Haddish & Common Reportedly Split After One-Year Together

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish and Common have reportedly call it quits after one-year together. According to People, the Girls Trip star and the Emmy Award winning rapper's busy schedule's are to blame for the break up. A source told the mag:

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,"

The news comes just one year after the actress confirmed their relationship in an interview, sharing that it's the "best relationship" she's ever been in:

"I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."

After becoming friends on the set of the The Kitchen in 2019, things became official between the stars following their virtual, quarantine Bumble date:

"[We] became friends but it wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else. [After the Bumble date] then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f---ing."

Haddish went on to joke about her and Common's matching bald heads and opened up about spending time in isolation with the rapper/actor during the 2020 pandemic, sharing:

"I am in a relationship. Yeah, we're twins now. I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful. He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.' "

Neither Tiffany or Common's reps have spoken out about the split.

