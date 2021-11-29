Travis Barker Makes Sweet Cameo In Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter's TikTok
By Katrina Nattress
November 30, 2021
Travis Barker may not be married to Kourtney Kardashian yet, but he's already part of the family. Over the weekend, Kourtney's daughter Penelope posted a TikTok featuring cameos from her mom and soon-to-be stepdad. In the video, the 9-year-old starts spinning around while Fazlija's song "Helicopter" plays. Travis and Kourtney start to spin too, before the blink-182 grabs his bride-to-be and embraces her in a hug.
The account is a joint one between Kourtney and Penelope. "Account managed by an adult Can we get to 2 mil please Thank you guys so much" the profile bio reads. At time of writing, Penelope had reached her goal!
Watch the sweet TikTok below.
Travis and Kourtney got engaged last month during a romantic trip to Montecito, California. Before he popped the question, the rock star shared plenty of hints indicating he wanted to spend the rest of his life with the reality star.
This will be Kourtney's first marriage — though she was with Scott Disick for nine years and has three children with him, they never tied the knot — and Travis' third. He was married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months and filed for divorce in August 2002. On October 30, 2004 he married Shanna Moakler, who's the mother of his two children. That marriage ended in 2008.