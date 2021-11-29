Travis Barker may not be married to Kourtney Kardashian yet, but he's already part of the family. Over the weekend, Kourtney's daughter Penelope posted a TikTok featuring cameos from her mom and soon-to-be stepdad. In the video, the 9-year-old starts spinning around while Fazlija's song "Helicopter" plays. Travis and Kourtney start to spin too, before the blink-182 grabs his bride-to-be and embraces her in a hug.

The account is a joint one between Kourtney and Penelope. "Account managed by an adult Can we get to 2 mil please Thank you guys so much" the profile bio reads. At time of writing, Penelope had reached her goal!

Watch the sweet TikTok below.