Twitter Stock Jumps Amid CEO's Reported Decision To Step Down

Shares of the popular social media app/website Twitter jumped to more than 11% in pre-market trading on Monday (November 29) morning amid reports of CEO Jack Dorsey's intention to step down from his position, CNBC reports.

The spike comes after sources told CNBC's David Faber that Dorsey, who currently serves as both the CEO of Twitter and Square, a digital payments company, intended to step down from his executive role.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.