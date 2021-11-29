Twitter Stock Jumps Amid CEO's Reported Decision To Step Down

By Jason Hall

November 29, 2021

Key Speakers At Bitcoin 2021 Event
Photo: Getty Images

Shares of the popular social media app/website Twitter jumped to more than 11% in pre-market trading on Monday (November 29) morning amid reports of CEO Jack Dorsey's intention to step down from his position, CNBC reports.

The spike comes after sources told CNBC's David Faber that Dorsey, who currently serves as both the CEO of Twitter and Square, a digital payments company, intended to step down from his executive role.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices