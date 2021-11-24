'Jeopardy' Contestant Has One Of The Worst Scores Ever, Twitter Reacts
By Dave Basner
November 24, 2021
Jeopardy might seem like an easy game to play when you're watching it from the comfort of the sofa in your living room, but when you are on the game show's stage, under the bright lights, knowing millions of people are watching you, it adds a lot of stress to the situation. It's something contestant Matt King learned this week.
On Tuesday's show, Matt started off strong, excelling in a category about a topic most contestants struggle with - football. However, things took a rough turn for the attorney from Lewisville, Texas. During the game, he only had the correct response eight times, but he was wrong ten times. He wound up after the Double Jeopardy round with negative $6,400, which meant he was unable to play in the Final Jeopardy round.
Current host Ken Jennings told him, "Matt, I'm afraid you took your swings. That's a strategy. It didn't always pay off. You were close so many times, but we're going to have to say goodbye to you here. You'll finish in third place [and take home] $1,000."
Jeopardy fans who watched King's performance took their thoughts to Twitter.
Matt went down swinging. I have to respect that. ✊🏾 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/2ceUOiYoc4— Baldwyn English (@benglishjr) November 24, 2021
Every time Matt Buzzed in 😅#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/rZLEUHoONP— Tor Tor 🦎♊️ (@Catchthenewt) November 24, 2021
Poor Matt. He went full Marge Simpson #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/xrU4njFqt4— Jackson Vandemark (@hmcc06) November 24, 2021
Matt was out there playing like me at home lol. #Jeopardy— Desi (@desipoo26) November 24, 2021
Others wondered if his score was the lowest ever.
What is the most negative score on #jeopardy? Are we doing it today @mfc248?— Kathy Bennett 🙈🙉🙊 (@KatBenn1plus2) November 24, 2021
I wonder what the largest deficit someone has faced after Double Jeopardy. Matt just ended with -$6,400. Can't say I remember seeing too many with a bigger one than that. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/9sVpurBfPG— Lucas Howe (@LucasEatWorld) November 24, 2021
Matt didn't take that title though, which Patrick Pearce has held since the summer. During one of guest host LaVar Burton's episodes, Pearce wound up with -$7,400. However, Matt is tied for third place for the lowest score ever.
Meanwhile, the person Matt lost to, Amy Schneider, is playing extraordinarily well. She is the 25th person in Jeopardy history to win at least $150,000 within their first five games. She's already earned an entry into the Tournament of Champions and is well on her way to becoming one of the show's top earners.
