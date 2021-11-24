'Jeopardy' Contestant Has One Of The Worst Scores Ever, Twitter Reacts

Jeopardy might seem like an easy game to play when you're watching it from the comfort of the sofa in your living room, but when you are on the game show's stage, under the bright lights, knowing millions of people are watching you, it adds a lot of stress to the situation. It's something contestant Matt King learned this week.

On Tuesday's show, Matt started off strong, excelling in a category about a topic most contestants struggle with - football. However, things took a rough turn for the attorney from Lewisville, Texas. During the game, he only had the correct response eight times, but he was wrong ten times. He wound up after the Double Jeopardy round with negative $6,400, which meant he was unable to play in the Final Jeopardy round.

Current host Ken Jennings told him, "Matt, I'm afraid you took your swings. That's a strategy. It didn't always pay off. You were close so many times, but we're going to have to say goodbye to you here. You'll finish in third place [and take home] $1,000."

Jeopardy fans who watched King's performance took their thoughts to Twitter.