'Jeopardy' Contestant Has One Of The Worst Scores Ever, Twitter Reacts

By Dave Basner

November 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Jeopardy might seem like an easy game to play when you're watching it from the comfort of the sofa in your living room, but when you are on the game show's stage, under the bright lights, knowing millions of people are watching you, it adds a lot of stress to the situation. It's something contestant Matt King learned this week.

On Tuesday's show, Matt started off strong, excelling in a category about a topic most contestants struggle with - football. However, things took a rough turn for the attorney from Lewisville, Texas. During the game, he only had the correct response eight times, but he was wrong ten times. He wound up after the Double Jeopardy round with negative $6,400, which meant he was unable to play in the Final Jeopardy round.

Current host Ken Jennings told him, "Matt, I'm afraid you took your swings. That's a strategy. It didn't always pay off. You were close so many times, but we're going to have to say goodbye to you here. You'll finish in third place [and take home] $1,000."

Jeopardy fans who watched King's performance took their thoughts to Twitter.

Others wondered if his score was the lowest ever.

Matt didn't take that title though, which Patrick Pearce has held since the summer. During one of guest host LaVar Burton's episodes, Pearce wound up with -$7,400. However, Matt is tied for third place for the lowest score ever.

Meanwhile, the person Matt lost to, Amy Schneider, is playing extraordinarily well. She is the 25th person in Jeopardy history to win at least $150,000 within their first five games. She's already earned an entry into the Tournament of Champions and is well on her way to becoming one of the show's top earners.

If you want to take a stab at getting on Jeopardy, learn how to take the test to become a contestant here.

