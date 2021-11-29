WATCH: Bear Sneaks Into Colorado Garage Freezer, Eats $600 Worth Of Meat

Winter is coming, and so is hibernation for bears. That means these fluffy predators are eating as much food as possible in preparation for the long sleep.

Unfortunately, that means some people's food and trash are up for the taking. A Colorado woman learned that the hard way recently, according to KDVR.

Ring surveillance video caught a bear raiding a garage fridge in a Breckenridge neighborhood just before midnight on October 7, reporters say. The furry thief is shown pulling on the freezer, causing some frozen contents to fall out. It even plucked some items from the door with its mouth.

Amy Franklin, who lives in the home, told reporters she forgot to closer her garage door that day. She said the bear left a big mess.

"Based on the videos, the bear was here for about an hour and a half, he took everything out of the freezer, including over $600 in frozen meats," Franklin explained. The bear also helped itself to all of her frozen hot chocolate, the Breckenridge woman added.

Bears have been caught on camera doing some wild things across America, from crashing weddings to breaking into people's homes.

Click here to check out Colorado Parks & Wildlife's guide to bearproofing your home.