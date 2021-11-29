WHO Warns Omicron Variant Poses 'Very High' Global Risk

The World Health Organization said the new omicron variant of COVID-19 poses a "very high" global risk as it continues to spread to more countries amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Omicron's very emergence is another reminder that although many of us might think we’re done with Covid-19, it’s not done with us,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, told a special session of the World Health Assembly on Monday (November 29) via NBC News.

The announcement comes as a growing number of countries have implemented tighter border restrictions in response to the spreading new variant.

The United Nations agency urged member states to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination coverage "as rapidly as possible," specifically among high-priority groups and increase surveillance and sequencing efforts to combat the spread of the new variant.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” WHO shared on its verified Twitter account. “If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by omicron, consequences may be severe.”