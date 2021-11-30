2 Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places To Live In America

There are tons of gorgeous places to visit nationwide, but some of them make better homes than others. On a new list ranking the Top 50 Best Places To Live In America, two cities in Ohio stand out.

Stacker pinpointed the best places to live, using 2020 rankings from Niche (you can see how Niche compiled its data here: Niche’s methodology). Stacker included college towns, suburbs and cities on the Top 50 list, appealing to a broad range of America’s best places. The data journalism hub reads:

“Whether you are looking to relocate, just daydreaming about a change of scenery, or curious to see if your hometown is mentioned, take a look at the American towns and cities that have earned their spot—and read why—on our list of the top 50 places to live in the United States.”

So, which Ohio cities stand out the most? Here are the ones that made the list, and where they rank:

No. 41: Ottawa Hills

“Ottawa Hills, Ohio, located near the University of Toledo in northwestern Ohio, gets high ratings for being family-friendly, safe, and quiet. But its cost of living and its home and rental prices are much higher than elsewhere in the state.”

No. 22: Madeira

“Madeira, Ohio, is a suburb of Cincinnati, where Procter & Gamble is the area’s largest industry and employer. Madeira’s cost of living is slightly higher than the national average, and its population has grown nearly 4% since 2010. Its spending on schools is slightly higher than the national average, and its student-to-teacher ratio is lower than that of the rest of the country.”

See the full list here.