3 Georgia Cities Rank Among Best Places To Live In America

There are tons of gorgeous places to visit nationwide, but some of them make better homes than others. On a new list ranking the Top 50 Best Places To Live In America, three cities from Georgia stand out.

Stacker pinpointed the best places to live, using 2020 rankings from Niche (you can see how Niche compiled its data here: Niche’s methodology). Stacker included college towns, suburbs and cities on the Top 50 list, appealing to a broad range of America’s best places. The data journalism hub reads:

“Whether you are looking to relocate, just daydreaming about a change of scenery, or curious to see if your hometown is mentioned, take a look at the American towns and cities that have earned their spot—and read why—on our list of the top 50 places to live in the United States.”

So, which Georgia cities stand out the most? Here are the ones that made the list, and where they rank:

No. 47: Johns Creek

“Johns Creek, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, has a variety of top-flight golf courses. The Johns Creek International Festival draws almost 20,000 visitors each year, and the city has since gained recognition from Amazon for its innovation in local business.”

No. 36: Alpharetta

“Near Atlanta, Alpharetta, Georgia, is home to the park-like Ameris Bank Amphitheatre for concerts; Wills Park Equestrian Center, which spans 50 acres; and the Big Creek Greenway, a wildlife-filled conservation park for jogging, biking, and inline skating. Its City Center is a 26-acre locale that includes the downtown historic district, shops and restaurants, office space, luxury apartments, and green space.”

No. 35: Decatur

“European settlers originally moved onto farmland in Decatur, Georgia, in the 19th century, but today the town is known for its commuters into Atlanta. Decatur’s schools are some of the best in the state, and Emory University is nearby.”

See the full list here.