Adele Is Headed To Las Vegas For Her Very Own Residency

By Emily Lee

November 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Adele is headed to Las Vegas!

On Tuesday (November 30), Adele took to social media to announce her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The show, titled Weekends with Adele, will be held in the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel. The Colosseum has a capacity of only 4,100, which will likely make these shows feel quite intimate and special for fans.

"See you at Caesars in Vegas," Adele wrote on Twitter alongside two promotional images for the show.

Weekends with Adele will kick off early next year with the first show landing on January 21, 2022. She will perform two shows every weekend for twelve weeks. The final show will be held on April 16, 2022. Here's the full schedule:

Weekend 1: Friday, Jan. 21 – Saturday, Jan. 22

Weekend 2: Jan. 28 – 29

Weekend 3: Feb. 4 – 5

Weekend 4: Feb. 11 – 12

Weekend 5: Feb. 25 – 26

Weekend 6: March 4 – 5

Weekend 7: March 11 – 12

Weekend 8: March 18 – 19

Weekend 9: March 25 – 26

Weekend 10: April 1 – 2

Weekend 11: April 8 – 9

Weekend 12: April 15 -16

Adele recently dropped 30, her fourth studio album, after a lengthy hiatus. As of now, Adele's residency is the only stateside performance dates the 'Easy On Me' singer has announced.

In order to snag tickets, fans should head over to Ticketmaster to sign up for their Verified Fan program. Registration begins today and will last through Thursday (December 20). The Verified Fan Presale will then begin Tuesday (December 7) at 10 a.m. PT. Should the limited quantity of tickets sell out during the Verified Fans pre-sake, there will not be a public on-sale.

Will you be traveling to Vegas for a Weekend with Adele?

