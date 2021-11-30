Check Your Tickets! Winning $1.8 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Missouri

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 30, 2021

Money on top of lottery ticket
Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Missouri Lottery player is now $1.8 million richer after purchasing a Lotto ticket.

According to a news release from the official Missouri Lottery, the winner bought the ticket from Phillips 66 on 5th Street in Eureka.

All six lucky numbers were pulled in Wednesday (November 24) night's drawing. The winning numbers are 13, 17, 18, 21, 39 and 42.

"If you bought a Missouri Lotto ticket at this Phillips 66 location for the Nov. 24 drawing, please check it carefully," said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. "You can scan it on our mobile app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if it's a winner."

To claim a winning ticket that has a value of more than $600, an appointment must be made through the Missouri Lottery.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $264 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $1.2 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.1 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

