Former UCF Star Shot And Killed By Father After Fight Over Dog Bite: Report

Former University of Central Florida football standout Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly shot and killed by his father, Otis Anderson Sr., Monday (November 30) night following an argument that stemmed from a dog bite.

Otis Sr. was arrested and charged for murder and attempted murder, according to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Responding officers cited Otis Jr.'s mother, Denise Anderson, recounting the incident in which her son's girlfriend's dog bit Otis Sr., resulting in a violent altercation at a home in Jacksonville.

The report states Otis Sr. was enraged over a bloody wound caused in the incident and got verbal with his son before the two were separated after Denise told Otis Jr. to go upstairs.

Police said Otis Sr. and Denise then got into argument, which resulted in Otis Sr. flipping over a recliner and Otis Jr. coming back downstairs to check on his mother.

Denise reportedly said the father and son then "got into another verbal altercation and it appeared like they were going to fight."

TMZ Sports reports the police report was "heavily redacted" and it's unclear what happened next, but officers noted that they found Otis Jr. with "at least one gunshot wound to the chest" upon arriving at the scene.

Officers reported Denise was "suffering from multiple graze wounds" in the police report.

Otis Jr. was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while his mother was treated for wounds sustained during the incident and eventually released from the facility.

UCF Football issued a statement honoring Anderson on its verified Twitter account shortly after news of his death on Tuesday (November 30).

"We have no confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr.," UCF Football tweeted. "He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed."