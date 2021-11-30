Jake Owen Proves Chicken Nugget Cravings Are Super Relatable To Everyone

Jake Owen took to social media to provide that chicken nugget cravings are real — and sometimes, you’ve got to do whatever you can to get them.

The country music hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 30) to give a shout out to the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Bellevue, Tennessee, a neighborhood west of downtown Nashville. “I don’t usually come to Chick-fil-A,” Owen admitted in a video he shared on social media. That’s because: “lines are always way too long, you’re supposed to know what you want to eat (and) what you want to drink the minute you pull up as if there’s an imaginary menu…”

Still, the “Down To Th Honkytonk” singer knew that he wanted nuggets. So, he “played by the rules” in his F-250 to get his order. Playing by the rules paid off for Owen, who proudly held up his Chick-fil-A to-go bag at the end of the video. Fans laughed and applauded Owen — and Chick-fil-A — in the comments. Fellow country singer Travis Denning couldn’t help but wonder: “Who don’t know their Chick-fil-A order by heart?? Mines been the same for 15 years.”

Owen’s latest hit song is “Best Thing Since Backroads,” which serves as a perfect summertime song to crank up with the windows down. He debuted the song earlier this year, following his 2019 album Greetings from... Jake. Owen explained that “Best Thing Since Backroads” is “about shining a light on something super important to you. It's like the best thing since sliced bread. So, a it's got a good feel, it's got a good tempo and it's what I like to deliver in the summertime.”

Watch the country singer-songwriter shine a light on Chick-fil-A nuggets here: